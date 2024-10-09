Residents wanting to put themselves forward and submit their papers can do so before October 16.
If more than two people come forward, an election will take place on November 14.
The by-election comes following the resignation of commissioner Fenella Logan last month.
Ms Logan stated that when she was elected in 2021 she had ‘time and energy’ to dedicate to the role, but decided this is no longer the case.
She served as the president of the Isle of Man Municipal Association, being appointed shortly after becoming a commissioner in July 2021.
Last month the Chair of Onchan Commissioners, Zara Lewin, said there needs to be ‘new ideas’ on the board for the village to ‘move forward’.
Forms for those interested can be found on the Onchan Commissioners website and candidates need 10 signatures from residents to be eligible.