Onchan Commissioners is looking for nominations for residents who have done positive work for the community.
The 'Crosh Pobble Chonnaghyn' is awarded every two years to someone who has contributed in a ‘publicly spirited’ way for others.
Zara Lewin, chairperson of the local authority, said she hopes there’ll be lots of recommendations:
'It’s just to recognise people within the community that have done good things that should be praised.
'And any member of the public from anywhere on the island can nominate someone who they think has done good for the community to receive some recognition. I’m hoping that we get lots of nomination showing the good work that people in the village are doing.'
Nominations close on October 30 and can be submitted to the commissioners.