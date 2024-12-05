Onchan Commissioners are set to continue with its ‘special collections’ for items including fridges, TVs and computers.
However, a decision about how much to charge residents will be brought back to the board at its next meeting.
A set of proposed fees were put before commissioners during its latest meeting this week.
They included the cost to dispose of fridges which would range from £80 to £120 depending on the size.
Meanwhile, a TV would cost £70 to get rid of while a computer would be £60.
The fees include the local authority’s staffing costs and the disposal charge at the Eastern Civic Amenity Site.
The board agreed that the service would only be available to residents of the parish and its prices should be reviewed annually as part of the commissioners’s budget.
War memorial
Commissioners also discussed where to put a war memorial plaque during the meeting.
The plaque was originally housed in one of the local authority’s sheltered accommodations.
It was initially installed at the accommodation because of its military links but is now in storage due to its size.
Residents in Heywood Court were asked about whether they would like to see the 20ft piece reinstalled and most of the respondents said they were against the proposal.
The board agreed to not reinstall the plaque and agreed to contact the Isle of Man Preservation of War Memorials Committee to collect it and hopefully place it elsewhere.
Increase
Another item that sparked debate was the planned increase in the cost to run the Eastern Civic Amenity Site.
Onchan Commissioners currently pay 17% towards the upkeep site and next year, that percentage will cost them £175,950.
The increase has been blamed on a number of factors including increased electricity costs and new skips
Onchan Commissioners will next meet on Monday 16 December.