Three men from Birmingham have appeared in court after police seized morphine from a car at the Sea Terminal.
Ramesh Pal Singh, aged 38, of Hagley Street, Deepan Goel, aged 39, of Abbington Way, and Hardeep Singh Cheema, aged 39, of Caldwell Street, are all charged with importing a class A drug.
Mr Singh and Mr Cheema are also charged with having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were at the Sea Terminal on July 1 as part of Operation Fortress.
They stopped a Range Rover which was being driven by Mr Cheema, arriving from Heysham on the Manxman.
It is alleged that, when questioned about their reason for travelling here, they said that they were coming for a holiday and intended to drive around to find somewhere to stay.
A search of the vehicle found wraps containing brown powder in the vehicle’s door compartments, under a seat, and in a bag. It has been identified as morphine weighing 85.53 grams.
A report said that the drug seemed to have undergone some form of pressing with a plant material which could be poppy straw.
Ms Alexander said that it was an unusual substance, and that police had valued it at between £8,553 and £21,250, based on it being part of the heroin family.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that she was not sure it could be equated to heroin, and defence advocate David Reynolds, representing Mr Singh, said that it was guesswork by the police as it was an unusual drug.
Mr Cheema was represented by Paul Rodgers, who said that expert evidence may be required regarding the substance.
Mr Goel was represented by Kaitlyn Shimmin.
The case was adjourned until February 3.
All three advocates made bail applications, saying their clients had been on police bail since July and had returned to the island for their court appearance.
Bail was opposed by the prosecution, but was granted after surety bonds of £16,000 each were lodged for Mr Singh and Mr Cheema, and £20,000 for Mr Goel.