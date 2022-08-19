One Covid-19 death this week

Friday 19th August 2022 12:15 pm
Covid-19 news web picture
(IOM Today )

The number of Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic has risen to 116 - one more than last week.

According to the government’s weekly surveillance report, the current seven-day average for reported positive results is 12, with the trend in case numbers reported from testing showing a slight decrease this week.

The effective reproduction number (Rt) was 0.8 this week.

A snapshot of the number of people in hospital due to Covid is not available in this week’s report.

