A move to having one head teacher for multiple schools is creating career opportunities for teachers.
That is according to the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, Julie Edge, who was asked on the matter in the House of Keys this week.
She said: ‘In the last three years, we have had concerns that we have not had a number of head teachers coming forward for posts.
‘This has been an opportunity for our head teachers to come forward and step up for more than one school.’
Ms Edge explained that under this model the head teacher acts as the strategic lead and an escalation point for issues, whereas the deputy head is in charge of the daily operation of the school.
She said: ‘Both these posts attract a pay enhancement.
‘With regards to budget, the budget that was previously in place for remains with the school, and it is then down to the strategic lead to utilise that funding in the best way they see for their school.
‘That could be additional education support officers or additional resources for the school, but there is no budget cuts.’
David Ashford, Member for Douglas North, the constituency that Willaston Primary School is based, said: ‘Although there was a lot of concern at the time, a year or so in, it seems to be working well.
‘When it comes to leadership in schools, it shouldn’t all be focused on one individual, the head teacher, and we need to get over this fascination and focus on the one individual approach.’
He said that what actually matters is the entire leadership team.