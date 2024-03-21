Police confirm a male was arrested in Laxey following an incident that left a person with ‘substantial facial injuries’.
It happened around 6.30pm in the Minorca Hill area on Tuesday evening (March 19).
While few details have been released regarding the nature of the incident, the force has said there were ‘numerous witnesses’ to the incident.
The man who was arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A new statement from Police, released earlier today (Thursday), said: ‘Further to our request for assistance following an incident on the evening of Tuesday 19th March 2024 in Laxey, a male was arrested in the area and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
‘A number of witnesses came forward as a result of the appeal, and we would like to thank the public for their help.’