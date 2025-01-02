One of Onchan’s best known stores is set to vanish from the high street next month.
Fargher’s Newsagent on Main Road has been ever-present since the 1920s although in recent years it’s role as a shop has been reduced and never fully recovered after the Covid pandemic.
But now the shop is set to fully close and has been sold which marks the end of an era. The new owners hope to turn into a private home.
However, one of the newsagent’s most crucial services will remain as Fargher’s will continue to deliver newspapers in the area.
In a letter to customers, Graham Fargher said: ‘It is with mixed emotions we announce the closure of one of Onchan’s oldest and most cherished shops.
‘After decades of service to the village, the building has now been sold and the new owners intend to convert the premises back to a private residence. The last day of trading will be February 1 (2025).
‘But there is one part of the business that remains steadfast – our famous newspaper deliveries and this is a tradition we are committed to continue into the future.’
Graham thanks all the paper boys and girls who have helped over the years as well as those behind the counter and also all the customers before reiterating ‘the team will continue to provide newspaper deliveries for years to come’.
The letter also explained how the Farghers began serving the Onchan community in the 1920s and how newspaper deliveries really took off in the 1960s when Norman and Irene Fargher took over.
Graham and Jackie took over in the 1990s but Jackie sadly died in 2015. Graham kept going during difficult times but the pandemic hit the business hard.
Graham ends the letter by saying: ‘We promise to continue the friendly, family service we all know you love and hope you will support us through this transition and beyond.
‘Over the next few weeks, we will provide further information in regards of payment options moving forward.’