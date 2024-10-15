Former UN Human Rights Investigator Ken Corlett will share some more of his experiences at a free talk being hosted by charity the One World Centre (Isle of Man) at the Erin Arts Centre on Thursday, October 24.
A former detective with extensive experience in the investigation of serious breaches of international humanitarian law, Ken was seconded to the United Nations firstly as a war crimes investigator in Bosnia-Herzegovina (the former Yugoslavia).
He later investigated political killings in Lebanon and was the Chief Investigator for UNRWA, the agency responsible for Palestinian refugees in the Middle East.
Ken featured in a panel discussion hosted by the charity on the subject of human rights in March.
A spokesperson for the Manx charity hosting the event said: ‘As violent conflicts continue to ravage communities around the world, Ken will explain both the importance and the challenges of bringing those responsible for human rights abuses to justice.
‘The talk is an additional event following the One World Centre’s work to highlight the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights last December.’
One World Centre coordinator Wendy Shimmin added: ‘We are grateful to Ken for providing us with another opportunity hear about his work in this field.
‘We received many requests for a longer talk after our previous event and the current state of unrest in so many places around the world is raising lots of questions about how human rights can be better defended.’
The talk, entitled ‘In pursuit of truth: Reflections of a UN Human Rights Investigator’, will start at 7.30pm and entry is free although attendees are asked to book tickets online through the link https://pursuitoftruth.eventbrite.co.uk or by calling the One World Centre on 310191.