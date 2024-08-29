The Isle of Man Steam Packet is set to mark the one-year anniversary of the Manxman being in service with a celebratory cruise.
The ‘Manxman Celebration Cruise’ will depart Douglas on Sunday, September 15 at 2pm and cruise along the east coast of the island, returning at roughly 5.30pm.
Guests will be able to enjoy entertainment from island musicians, discover food and beverages from a variety of producers and learn more about the Manxman itself.
Manxman's delivery voyage began in May 2023 and saw the vessel cover more than 12,000 nautical miles through eight different seas in three different oceans.
As the journey progressed to the west, Manxman’s crews had to adjust their clocks 10 times to match local times zones.
As well as some of the world’s busiest ports such as Hong Kong and Singapore, the Manxman’s itinerary took the vessel to historical locations including Muscat, Jeddah and Valletta.
First arriving to the island in July last year, the new £78 million flagship was met with huge fanfare and large crowds of spectators following the long and arduous journey.
Since its first passenger crossing on August 17, 2023, Manxman has transported thousands of residents, tourists and freight between Heysham and the Isle of Man.
The vessel has also had its fair share of issues, including recent repairs becau the flagship being holed above the waterline while berthing at Heysham Port.
A spokesperson from the Steam Packet said: ‘The Manxman has become an integral part of the island’s transport network and guests on the cruise can hear all about its vital contribution to the island from representatives of the company who were integral to its creation and daily operations.
‘The award-winning Manxman is rightly considered the one of the finest ferries currently operating in the British Isles and offers increased capacity, modern amenities and facilities for island residents and visitors.
‘It is the largest and most well-equipped vessel in the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company’s history.
‘Manxman was purpose designed and built from the outset to include the latest advances in ship management systems and is powered by the world’s most efficient four-stroke diesel engine, which is recognised for its high level of fuel efficiency and significantly reduces exhaust emissions.
‘This helps us to deliver a far more sustainable and environmentally friendly operation.’
Tickets for the Manxman Celebration Cruise are £40 per person and are on sale now.
To find out more about the cruise and how to buy tickets, you can visit the Steam Packet website at https://www.steam-packet.com/offers/manxmancruise