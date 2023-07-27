A petition with more than 1,300 signatures is hoping to save a northern residential home.
Manx Care sayd that spiralling costs, amongst other reasons, means the Cummal Mooar replacement scheme is no longer in its plans, and a review of the service requirements will take place.
However, Health Minister Lawrie Hooper has reiterated that it remains the Department of Health and Social Cares (DHSC) intention to build a replacement for the home in the north.
The building of a new £12.75m facility was originally approved by the DHSC in 2018, to be built on land at the Cooil Ny Marrey site on Waterloo Road in Ramsey.
Manx Care has confirmed that the existing home, on South Promenade, will close within two years before a new facility is available in the north of the island.
It said: ‘In this instance, we will work with residents and their families to ensure that they are moved to appropriate alternative accommodation (be that Manx Care or private).’
It also said the most recent estimate for the construction had risen to ‘in excess of £13m, almost doubling the initial estimate’, however back in January 2022, Manx Care gave a price tag of £12.75m.
Despite the increased cost, Manx Care has said there are other reasons as to why it decided to not proceed with the development, including factors such as the reduced demand for residential care and the need to review the long-term needs of services in the north of the island.
The online petition has been started by Vicki Hewison, and she asks: ‘Why should the elderly who have paid their dues be treated in such a disgusting way?’
Ramsey commissioner Juan McGuinness said both the decision and the manner the news was released by the DHSC was disappointing.
He said: ‘I was very disappointed to hear of the proposed closure of Cummal Mooar, especially in the manner which it has come out, through social media, and what appears to be a hurried press release from the department.
‘It’s a really disappointing decision that will massively impact the elderly population in the Isle of Man, the families of the elderly population and the workers as well.
‘It’s more than just a residential home, it’s a real part of the Ramsey community.’
Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson said he was ‘surprised to learn of the decision not to proceed with a replacement’.
This will leave both the west and north of the island with only private sector care homes.