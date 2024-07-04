There were four formal investigations into the conduct of police in the Isle of Man over the last year but only one complaint was substantiated.
Police Complaints Commissioner Michelle Norman has published her report for 2024 which covers the period between April 2023 and the end of March 2024.
During that period, the Commissioner was contacted directly by, or on behalf of, 39 members of the public relating to complaints against the police.
A further 16 complaints were made to the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department (PSD), making a total of 55 complaints brought to the Commissioner’s attention.
In her report, Ms Norman, who became commissioner in January 2023, said: ‘These include the four complaints about conduct which were the subject of formal investigations supervised by the Commissioner.
‘Of those four complaints, two had been made initially to the Commissioner and two initially to the police.’
One complaint related to use of force and whether the officer carried out their duties and responsibilities correctly. Neither complaint was substantiated.
A second related to discreditable conduct which was also unsubstantiated and a third relating to duties and responsibilities was also not upheld.
A fourth complaint involved concerns over the use of force, duties and responsibilities and whether the officer had carried out his duties with respect and courtesy and did not abuse their authority. Only the final complaint was substantiated although the report does not say what action was taken against the officer.
Also included in the 55 complaints are two complaints about conduct which had not yet been completed by the time the report was written.
One had been made initially to the Commissioner and the other to the police.
Ms Norman explained what may have happened to the vast majority of complaints that do not end up as formal investigations.
She said: ‘Many are successfully resolved through the informal resolution process, meaning that a formal investigation is not required.
The number of complaints for 2023-24 resulting in formal investigations are down by one on the previous year and have reduced significantly over the years. In 2010-11 there were 30 complaints resulting in formal investigation.
Ms Norman cited the use of technology, such as body-warn cameras, which has helped resolve complaints more effectively.
She also said the complaints process is due to be modernised to reflect the changing role of police, technology advances and to provide a mechanism for people to challenge complaints they feel have not been dealt with correctly.
In conclusion, she said: ‘The number of complaints which resulted in a formal investigation is too small to identify any trends as to the nature of the conduct complained about.
‘That said, almost all the complaints which required formal investigation were found to be entirely unsubstantiated, as had been the case the previous year.
‘The use by the police of body worn video cameras in their interactions with members of the public continues to prove extremely valuable in the effective and efficient resolution of complaints.
‘This should be further assisted by the anticipated modernisation of the legislation which underpins the complaints process.’