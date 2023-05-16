Individuals and organisations are invited to enter the 2023 UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Award.
People can enter by sharing the details of a project or initiative they have delivered that promotes sustainability in one of six categories – economy, education, energy, engagement, enjoyment and environment.
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture and vice-chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said: ‘The awards showcase and celebrate those doing good work right across our Biosphere. They hopefully encourage others to carry out similar innovative and impactful projects. It’s free and easy to enter the awards and I encourage as many individuals and organisations as possible to get involved.’
Entries can be made via the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man website. If anyone needs assistance entering, please contact the Biosphere team via Biospher[email protected] or on 01624 686080. Entries must be received by August 11 and will be judged by a panel of experts on their innovation and impact.
Entrants will be invited to an awards ceremony in Douglas on October 11, where all entries will receive a mention and the winners will be announced. Winners receive a trophy, a certificate and a special logo that can be used on promotional material.