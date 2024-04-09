Members of the public are invited to hear about the progress that’s been made so far with the new national Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC) strategy next week.
A presentation will be made by Department of Health and Social Care staff, which will be followed by the opportunity for the public to give feedback and ask questions.
This is the second of two meetings and will be held on Tuesday, April 16 from 1pm to 2pm at the Keyll Darree education centre on the Noble’s Hospital site.
Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk by searching for ‘ASC strategy’. Entrance is free but booking is necessary as numbers are limited.
You can find out more about next Tuesday’s event, as well as a copy of the strategy, by going to www.gov.im/ascstrategy