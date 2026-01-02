Indian-born Neeraj Bhatia, group chief executive, believes the venture will create jobs and put the island on the international stage.
He plans to produce two movies this year and hopes to begin filming in April.
‘When we shoot here, which is happening from April if we get the permissions, it will bring so much business here,’ he says.
‘Every time they travel it’s with at least 100 crew from back home so there will be 100 to 200 people coming for every song.
‘In Indian movies most of the money comes from the songs and not from releasing the movie. They make eight songs and those songs then fund the movie.’
Neeraj believes the island’s natural beauty is an untapped resource which would provide a stunning backdrop for the films.
‘You see Bollywood shooting songs in Switzerland, then they went to Austria,’ he says.
‘I want to bring all of them here so we are producing a movie to showcase the TT, and also all the glens and all the beautiful locations.’
He adds: ‘I’m not saying there are not many other beautiful places in the world but this is unexplored.’
As a beautiful small island with an enviably low crime rate, Neeraj and his wife Chetna moved to the Isle of Man in 2019 so their daughter could attend King William’s College.
He believes there is an opportunity to promote the island as an ideal safe location for Bollywood stars to raise their children here too.
‘Bollywood stars send their children to Scotland,’ he says.
‘Why not bring them here where there is more privacy?
‘We'll build more rooms for them,’ he says. ‘If they need more luxury, I’ll spend the money.’
Based at the Opul Centre, formerly Tower House, Opul has built up a portfolio that includes five seafront hotels, taxi firms, a coach operator, Northern Fuels and the Jet Centre.
Neeraj has spoken of his plans to promote year-round tourism.
‘We want to bring in more tourism, bring in more money, bring in more jobs - mostly in winter where we struggle being a hotelier,’ he says.
‘I want to bring more tourism in the winter. People from warmer countries only see hot, hotter, hottest when they travel. They want to go to a colder place.’
Neeraj has already invested about £22m in the island and £40m globally, with a view to take the figure to £100m in the next two years.
Opul employs 72 staff around the island, 55 of them Manx born. Four staff members are on work visas.
It joined the sponsors for Media Isle of Man’s Awards for Excellence in November after being title sponsor of the 2025 Superstock TT Race 2.
Neeraj says: ‘The Isle of Man is a beautiful place, it's a small island and it's a safe island. It needs to be promoted more and be put on the world map.
‘I’m doing my bit. I might succeed, I might not, but there’s no harm in trying. I’m not losing money in trying.’
He adds: ‘I think the island deserves it while keeping its individuality alive.
‘I would never try to do anything which changes the island, because it is so authentic, it is very different.
‘I’m here to be part of the island and not change the island in any way.’
* In the next sponsored article we'll be talking to some of the island firms which Opul has invested in to find out how they say they have benefitted.