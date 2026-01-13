A 31-year-old woman who allowed her boyfriend to drive a car without a licence or insurance has been fined £850.
Shalane Mincher admitted both offences and also had her licence endorsed with six points by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police received information that a man was driving a Smart car at Sumark Avenue in Douglas, on November 12.
He was not licensed or insured to drive the vehicle, which was registered to Mincher.
Police located the car in Anagh Coar and stopped it.
The man was driving, with Mincher in the passenger seat.
He only held an expired provisional licence, while she only held a current provisional licence.
When interviewed, Mincher confirmed she was the owner of the car.
She said she was aware she wasn’t allowed to supervise drivers, but said that she held insurance, though it did not cover her partner to drive.
She said they had only been moving it to another space.
Mincher, who lives at Sumark Avenue, opted to represent herself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
She said she was currently suspended from work, but still being paid.
Magistrates fined her £650 for permitting a vehicle to be driven without insurance, and £200 for permitting it to be driven without a valid licence.
She also received the six penalty points, which means that her provisional licence will be revoked, and she will have to apply for a new one.
Mincher agreed to pay the fines, plus prosecution costs of £50, at a rate of £40 per month.
The man was dealt with during a previous court appearance.