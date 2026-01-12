Campervans and motorhomes stationed at a closed glamping site will continue to receive electricity - despite concerns that tenants are living there in breach of planning consent.
Port Erin Commissioners is planning to serve eviction notices on people who have been living at Reayrt Vradda in motorhomes and campervans.
It says they have been occupying the site in breach of planning consent, which limits stays to no more than 28 days.
The site closed during Isle of Man TT practice week and the company which operated it has been placed into voluntary liquidation.
But Manx Utilities revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request that a new customer had taken over the electricity supply for the site on November 14.
Chair Hannah Mackenzie said the board ‘shares the frustration’ at how this has happened. ‘This is a matter we are looking into further,’ she said.
But liquidator of Reayrt Vradda Glamping (RVG) Ltd, Craig Mitchell, said: ‘Everyone who is there has a licence which they have paid for in advance. ‘
He said there were some six or seven campervans currently on site, with the longest lease being one of 12 months, and he was not aware of any new occupants moving in.
Mr Mitchell explained that one of the campervan tenants had taken on the electricity supply for the whole site and RVG no longer receives a bill.
Port Erin Commissioners was given planning consent in May 2020 for the Ballafesson Road glamping site (20/00496/B).
It was granted with the condition that it could only be used for short-let holidays and not as permanent living accommodation.
But the liquidator claims this planning condition is only in respect of the pods as ‘you can’t put planning permission on a moving vehicle’.
Meanwhile, a dispute between the Commissioners and the liquidator looks to be heading to the courts as the local authority seeks to take back control of the site.
Mr Mitchell said he found it ‘incredibly frustrating’ that the local authority has ‘refused to entertain’ an offer to buy the business.
He said: ‘It’s a rare occurrence that any liquidator gets the opportunity to say that everyone is going to get paid in full.
‘But Port Erin Commissioners don’t even want to meet the individual who has put the offer on the table. They would rather go to court and face costs.’
He said he understood the Commissioners had reservations about the lease but said the potential buyer has offered to negotiate a new lease. ‘It would be a win-win for everyone,’ he said.
RVG began work on the campsite in 2021 after signing the lease with the Commissioners. While some facilities had been constructed, much of the 10-acre site remains an uncompleted eyesore, with major groundworks left unfinished.
The Commissioners will hear an update at the board meeting this week.
Mrs Mackenzie said: ‘The board is acutely aware of the public interest in the glamping site, particularly regarding the impact on ratepayers and the ongoing uncertainty following the liquidation.
‘At present, the lack of clear and verified information is the single greatest challenge the board currently faces.’
Manx Utilities said in its FoI response: ‘There are no validation checks regarding residence or property ownership required from a customer who is registering with Manx Utilities.’