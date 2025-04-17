Faith leaders and members of religious communities are being invited to take part in a focus group next month to share their views on the Isle of Man’s new Human Tissue and Organ Donation Act.
The session, co-hosted by Public Health and the Lord Bishop of Sodor and Man, will take place at Thie yn Aspick in Douglas on Friday, May 2, from 10am to 11.30am.
The legislation introduces a ‘deemed consent’ system, meaning adults will automatically be considered organ donors unless they have opted out or are part of an excluded group.
The new system is designed to increase the number of organs available for transplantation and bring the Isle of Man in line with UK standards around the use, storage and disposal of human tissue.
The focus group will give faith leaders and religious organisations an opportunity to explore how the legislation aligns with their communities’ values, teachings and practices.
The Right Reverend Patricia Hillas, Lord Bishop of Sodor and Man, said: ‘Organ donation is a profound act of generosity and compassion, deeply rooted in the moral and ethical teachings of many faiths.
‘This focus group provides a crucial platform for faith leaders to discuss how these values can be honoured and respected within the new organ donation law.
‘We invite all faith leaders and organisations to join the conversation and ensure that the diverse perspectives of our faith communities are reflected in its implementation.’
The Codes of Practice and Secondary Legislation related to the Act are due to be presented to Tynwald in July 2025.
Anyone wishing to attend the session should confirm by emailing [email protected] by Wednesday, April 30.
For further details about the Act or to contribute to the open public consultation, visit the Isle of Man Government Consultation Hub.