The Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is running its Easter Monday orienteering event at Archallagan Forest on Monday, April 10.
Start and finish is from the new southern car park on the Eairy Kelly road.
Registration is from 9,30am to 10:.20am with a mass start of participants at 10.30am.
Participants have an hour to find as many of the orienteering control flags marked on their map and pin-punch their competition scorecard at each control flag to prove they have visited it.
Entry fee: Adults £3, children under 18 £1, family (with children under 18 £6 maximum.) Cash payment only.
More details can be found on the Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb website