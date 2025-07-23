I think it’s fair to say the Orkney Island Games was one of the best in the 20-year history of the biennial jamboree of sport.
The archipelago, which lies 10 miles off the north coast of Scotland, put on a tremendous show aided by almost wall-to-wall sunshine.
Although the smallest island in term of population to host the Games, the host’s 21,500-strong population really embraced them with nearly a thousand volunteers ensuring the 12 sports ran smoothly and that the 2,141 competitors and officials could concentrate on the job at hand.
Director of the Games, Kirsty Talbot, was one of only two full-time organisers. Ahead of the closing ceremony on Friday, she said: ‘The success of the Orkney 2025 Games stands as a proud testament to our community spirit—showcasing Orkney to the world with high-quality sport, friendly competition, and the unwavering dedication of our incredible volunteers.
‘Together, we’ve proven that with heart, teamwork, and community spirit, even the smallest places can deliver something extraordinary.’
Various Team Isle of Man members were also fulsome in their praise of the Games. Double gold-winning athlete Corrin Leeming said: ‘It's been really good.
‘I thought compared to Guernsey two years ago, the crowds this week was going to be a lot smaller, but they haven't. If anything they've been bigger.
‘You know, the whole of Orkney has been out, getting behind the athletes and it's made it a really, really enjoyable week.’
Fellow athlete and Orkney gold medallist Regan Corrin added: ‘It's been amazing. It's so busy with fans and the adrenaline that gives you makes you twice the athlete just with the crowd alone. It's been so good.’
Attentions now turn to the Faroe Islands who will host the next Games between July 3 and 9, 2027.
After that, the Games return to our island for a third time in 2029 and the pressure will be on to host another fantastic event.
