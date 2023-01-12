Orran Smith is in the High Peaks area of Derbyshire preparing to take on a huge challenge over the next week.
The 43-year-old running coach from Peel is tackling the arduous Montane Spine Race, regarded as the hardest fell race in the British Isles and beyond - indeed it is one of the toughest challenges in the world.
The event, which covers a distance of 268 miles, begins at Edale on Sunday and spans the whole of the Pennine Way to Kirk Yetholm in Southern Scotland non-stop, unsupported.
The seasoned ultra-distance runner is attempting to raise money in honour of his mate, Chris Sheeley, who has Multiple Sclerosis.
Competitors have 24 hours to get through checkpoint one at Hebden Bridge, a distance of 74km involving 2,442 metres of ascent.
From there it is another 100km to Hardraw Bunkhouse, with a further 3,212 metres of ascent in under 24 hours.
It continues through the North Yorkshire Dales, across the North Pennines and over the World Heritage-listed Hadrian’s Wall, on to the remote Cheviot Hills and finally to Kirk Yetholm, one mile north-west of the border with Scotland.
Those tackling it are given seven days to complete the whole challenge, but Smith hoping to make it in four or five days if conditions are favourable and his body holds together.
‘I know it will be tough but the reasons behind this race will get me through the hard times,’ said Orran before leaving the island on Thursday.
‘I am raising sponsorship for the Isle of Man branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, a charity which has supported my friend Chris and others in the island who are living with MS.
‘Anything that can be spared to help raise awareness of this amazing charity would be greatly appreciated.’
Chris wants to be part of the adventure, so Orran and his team have worked out how he can physically follow him up through the country cheering him on.
l You can follow Orran’s progress throughout the coming week via a blog: estr.im/spineblog
To help him with his quest to raise funds and awareness for the MS Society go to his JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/orransmith