Orrisdale Chapel marks 179 years

Orrisdale Chapel celebrated its 179th anniversary last weekend.

The celebration was conducted by Manx ploughing champion Gordon Clague.

Entertainment was provided by the Mariners’ Choir, conducted by Peter Corrin.

The speaker was Annie Bairstow, one time matron of Castle View Nursing Home, who reminisced on her ‘Orrisdale Childhood’.

Duets were sung by Mike Durber and Bill Corlett, and Irene Cowan recited some of her own poetry.

Eric Kelly was the accompanist.

The event was rounded off with afternoon tea.