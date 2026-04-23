Three people have put themselves forward for the two vacant seats on Garff Commissioners.
James Curtis, James Hewison and Richard Taylor will be contesting the by-election on Thursday, May 21.
It comes after the resignation of Stuart Clague and Tim Kenyon over the local authority’s decision to support Manx Utilities sewage treatment works proposal.
Mr Kenyon said the vote taken at the board’s December meeting in support of the scheme had ‘failed’ to reflect the views of parish residents.
He had served on the local authority for 10 years after being elected at a by-election in 2016.
Polling stations for the upcoming May by-election are yet to be confirmed by Garff Commissioners.