Oscar the police dog chases burglary suspect
Sunday 2nd October 2022 7:11 am
Oscar (Isle of Man police )
A burglary suspect was chased by police in Ramsey in the early hours today.
With the help of police dog Oscar, he was caught and is now in custody suspected of a number of offences.
Police apologised to anyone woken by Oscar barking during the pursuit.
