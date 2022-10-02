Oscar the police dog chases burglary suspect

Sunday 2nd October 2022 7:11 am
Oscar police dog
Oscar (Isle of Man police )

A burglary suspect was chased by police in Ramsey in the early hours today.

With the help of police dog Oscar, he was caught and is now in custody suspected of a number of offences.

Police apologised to anyone woken by Oscar barking during the pursuit.

Ramsey
