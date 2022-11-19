Our company’s new name

By Isle of Man Today reporter  
Saturday 19th November 2022 3:33 pm
Media Isle of Man ()

The company that publishes Isle of Man Today has changed its name.

Media Isle of Man replaces Isle of Man Newspapers.

The company had outgrown its old name.

It doesn’t just publish the Isle of Man Examiner, Isle of Man Courier and the Manx Independent.

It also has two news websites, iomtoday.co.im and gef.im

Media Isle of Man also offers marketing solutions through its team at Kipper Creative.

The change was announced at this week’s Awards for Excellence ceremony, which celebrated Manx achievements in the private sector, the public sector and in the voluntary sector.

Media Isle of Man provides high-quality news coverage and the best advertising opportunities across many platforms and the new name reflects that.

The company also recently moved into new premises on Finch Road, Douglas.

