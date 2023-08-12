The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Starting cloudy today with outbreaks of rain, but these will clear later in the morning, leaving just one or two scattered showers and sunny intervals for the rest of the day.
Still quite windy, although the fresh to strong south or southwest winds will ease a little later in the day. Maximum temperature 19 Celsius.
Tonight will be mostly dry, with tomorrow seeing sunny spells and just possibly a few scattered showers. Fresh southwest winds tomorrow, with highs of 18 Celsius.
Outlook
Sunny intervals on Monday, with a few showers possible for a time.
Sunrise: 5:50am Today Sunset: 8:56pm Today