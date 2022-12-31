Cloudy and dull today with a few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, although becoming largely dry this afternoon. Light winds with a maximum temperature up to 8°C.
Another band of rain will arrive later this evening with some heavier bursts.
This will clear overnight however a risk of further showers or longer spells of rain will continue through much of New Year's Day tomorrow.
Sunrise: 8:38am Today
Sunset: 4:05pm Today
Outlook
Dry and bright on Monday with the light winds increasing to moderate in the evening. Top temperature 7°C.