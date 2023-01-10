Over 250 street lights have to be replaced following a lightning strike.
Replacement parts have been ordered for the lights in Douglas but ‘due to global supply issues’ they won’t arrive until end of January to early February, according to Douglas Council.
A spokesperson said the lightning, which occurred just before Christmas, struck in such a way ‘it didn’t just wipe out one or two components but numerous’.
Once received, more than 250 components have to be replaced, which will take up to six weeks, meaning the work won’t be finished until the middle of March.
The spokesperson said: ‘It was a direct hit to one component that is linked to all the other components by a metal cable.
‘Thankfully it wasn’t the highway lighting, just the coloured lighting.
‘They are surge protected but you cannot protect against a direct hit from a lightning bolt which carries around a million volts. That’s why they demolish houses.’
Douglas Council doesn’t know how much the repairs will cost as of yet.