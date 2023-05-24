There were 262 registered unemployed people in the island in April, according to the latest labour market report.
This is a decrease in 29 from last month’s report for March, but has risen by five compared with the same month last year.
The sectors with the highest number of unemployed were ‘catering and entertainment’ and ‘retail distribution’.
The unemployment rate, which shows the number of economically active population registered unemployed, is 0.6%.
It’s the same as last month.
Approximately 852 job vacancies remained at the job centre for the month – a rise of 41 vacancies.
Of these, 50% were full-time positions.