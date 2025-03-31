More than 60 acres of wildlife habit at Langness have been acquired by the Manx Birdlife charity to ensure the area remains a sanctuary for nature.
The Langness peninsula is one of the Isle of Man’s most important sites for breeding, migrating and wintering birds.
Manx Birdlife’s acquisition of grassland, coastal heath and saltmarsh on the peninsula will ensure they are managed in perpetuity for the benefit of nature.
The move has been made possible thanks to the generous support of Langness Golf Course and Nature Vannin - and represents a vital step forward for nature conservation in the island.
Allison Leonard, managing director at Manx BirdLife, said: ‘This acquisition will help us ensure Langness remains a haven for wildlife, supporting not only birds but a wide range of native fauna and flora for generations to come.
‘We are incredibly grateful to Langness Golf Course Ltd and Nature Vannin Ltd for their generous support in enabling this pivotal moment in our nature conservation efforts.’
Langness’s valuable coastal habitats are already protected through legal designations such as its Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) status.
The site includes coastal grassland, intertidal mudflat, saltmarsh, tidal and non-tidal rock, sand and shingle shore, as well as shallow and deep-water marine environments.
Birds commonly observed on the peninsula include little egret, grey plover, knot, ruff, both black-tailed and bar-tailed godwit, whimbrel and greenshank.
Notably, Langness is the only site in the island where the globally-rare pale-bellied brent goose can be seen during the winter months.
Other notable species of conservation concern to be found in the area include golden plover, teal and short-eared owl.
Beyond its ecological importance, Langness holds cultural significance, featuring historic landmarks such as the Herring Tower, remains of the Langness copper mines and the double-walled Powder House once used for dynamite storage.
Neighbouring Castletown Golf Links is managed with nature conservation in mind.
Manx BirdLife now manages land for nature at both the most northerly and most southerly points of the island.
This offers the prospect of long-term protection and optimal management of two of the most ecologically significant areas on the island for wild birds.
The charity’s long-term aspiration is for Langness to be exemplar as a site where the interests of nature and people are managed for their mutual benefit.
‘Castletown Golf Links and Nature Vannin are excited to partner with Manx BirdLife to further enhance the Langness Peninsula for the future enjoyment and wellbeing of Isle of Man residents and visitors,’ said Philip Vermeulen, director of both companies.
‘We truly believe that this beautiful unique landscape and its nature is vital to the island’s offering for both leisure and sporting activities.’
Mr Vermeulen added: ‘Our Manx natural assets and environment require responsible use and protection through active participation and a collective effort so that future generations can benefit and feel proud of their heritage and island.’
Manx BirdLife chairman Robert Jeavons said he looked forward to working alongside Langness Golf Course, government and other organisations on nature conservation initiatives across Langness.