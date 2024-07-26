A 23-year-old man who bit a woman on the breast has been handed a suspended sentence.
Kane Andrew Damien Bibby admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was also ordered to pay his victim £300 compensation.
We previously reported that Bibby was in Port St Mary on June 25, at 2am.
He was seen shouting and urinating in the street, and had a wound in his chest.
A woman who said she had gone to school with him, but had not seen him in years, was with her friend, and said she was concerned about Bibby’s state, so she invited him to their apartment.
He was described as drunk and the two women said that they tried to calm him down.
However, Bibby was then said to have become ‘over-amorous’ and tried to kiss one of the women.
The advances were rebuffed and Bibby said he was going to leave.
However, the women were still concerned about his safety, so one of them sat on him to stop him from leaving.
Bibby was said to be flailing his arms and legs around and then leant forward and bit the woman on the breast, causing a bruise.
The court heard that Bibby, who lives at Ballakillowey Road, has no previous convictions.
In court, he initially denied assault causing actual bodily harm, but then later changed his plea to guilty.
His advocate, Deborah Myerscough, submitted a psychiatric report as well as a letter from Motiv8.
She entered a basis of plea on behalf of her client, in which Bibby said that he had been acting in self-defence when he bit the woman during a struggle, but with hindsight, he accepted it was excessive self-defence.
Magistrates sentenced Bibby to 18 months' custody, suspended for 18 months, and also made him the subject of an 18 month supervision order.
He was also ordered to pay £300 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £25 per week.