The first ever Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation charity golf day has raised more than £6,400 for the charity.
Held at Ramsey Golf Club on a very sunny Friday, the clubhouse was packed with golfers and guests, featuring four Liverpool Football Club legends - John Aldridge, Bruce Grobbelaar, Alan Kennedy and Phil Thompson.
After playing 18 holes in glorious conditions, guests enjoyed a meal before being entertained by the former players who each gave fascinating and humerous insights into the world of football.
Guests had the opportunity to quiz the legends, as well as get involved in an auction and raffle, with many leaving with signed Liverpool kits and other memorabilia.
Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation is an established Manx charity which was originally set up by the Lunt family in memory of their 25 year old son, Craig, a talented Manx footballer who died in April 2005.
His death was due to a previously undiagnosed heart defect, and the charity now donates life saving defibrillators and offers heart screening tests on the island to ensure others don’t go unnoticed.
All four Liverpool legends said the work the charity is doing is remarkable and they had a fantastic day.
Liverpool legend Phil Thompson talks to the crowd in the Q&A section of the charity golf day (Media Isle of Man )
Stix Electrical team (Media Isle of Man/Dave Kneale )
Conexus team (Media Isle of Man/Dave Kneale )
The Cedar Team with Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar (=)
Liverpool legend John Aldridge discusses the Isle of Man with Media Isle of Man's Tom Curphey (Media Isle of Man/Dave Kneale )
Kennaugh and Skinner team with Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy (=)
John Aldridge carrying his clubs at Ramsey Golf Club at the charity golf day in aid of Craig Heartstrong Foundation (Media Isle of Man/Dave Kneale )
The Grimewatch team (Media Isle of Man/Dave Kneale )
Liverpool Legends charity golf day at Ramsey Golf Club, in aid of Craig's Heartstrong Foundation (Media Isle of Man/Dave Kneale )
Jamie Arneil, Shaun Kelly, Tony White and Nick White (Media Isle of Man )