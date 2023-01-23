The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Overcast with hill fog over modest hills and some outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Moderate to fresh southerly wind and a maximum temperature of 10°C.
Remaining overcast tomorrow with hill fog and further sporadic outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Light to moderate south or southwest wind and a top temperature of 10°C again.
Sunrise: 8:21am
Sunset: 4:41pm
Outlook
Cloudy through the morning on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, this clearing by the afternoon with bright or sunny intervals developing.
Moderate to fresh mainly northwest wind and a highest temperature of 9°C.