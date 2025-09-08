Residents living near the Isle of Man Airport are being advised of further overnight works this month, after contractors encountered more challenging ground conditions than expected during the latest phase of a major drainage project.
The works involve breaking through rock beneath the airfield to allow new high-capacity drains to be installed.
Airport officials confirmed that excavation last month proved ‘significantly more challenging than anticipated’, meaning additional night-time activity will now be required.
The airport’s drainage contractor will transition fully to night-time working for the remainder of this phase of the project, which is due to run until the end of November.
The immediate focus is two extra nights of rock-breaking, which are scheduled to take place between 8.30pm and 5.30am on Thursday and Friday this week.
A spokesperson for the airport said: ‘All activity will take place whilst the airport is closed, between approximately 8.30pm and 5.30am.
‘Due to the open nature of the landscape and the lack of natural noise barriers, some disturbance may be experienced in surrounding areas, particularly in Derbyhaven, Ballasalla and Castletown.
‘We would like to apologise to local residents for any disturbance and extend our thanks to you for your understanding as we complete these essential works to improve the airport.’
Heavy machinery, including multiple excavators and rock breakers, is being used to prepare the ground for the new drainage system.
The work forms part of a broader investment in the airport’s infrastructure, aimed at strengthening its long-term resilience and ensuring operational safety.
When the initial overnight works took place last month, interim airport director Geoff Pugh acknowledged the disruption.
‘We regret this activity may cause a disturbance to residents in the vicinity of the airport and I would like to apologise in advance if this is the case.
‘This work is an essential part of our ongoing improvements of the airport’s infrastructure, and we are doing everything we can to minimise disruption,’ he said.
Originally, the rock-breaking had been programmed for October, but, after close cooperation between the contractor and airport staff, the work has been brought forward and condensed into just two nights to minimise disruption.
The wider project aims to improve the way the airport manages surface water, reducing the risk of pooling on the airfield and improving capacity to cope with heavy rainfall and extreme weather.
The upgraded system will also filter out contaminants such as oil and fuel before discharge, helping to protect nearby watercourses and local ecosystems.
All works are being carried out overnight to ensure the airport remains fully operational during the day.
Officials have encouraged anyone with queries to contact the airport directly by email at [email protected].
The Isle of Man Airport has thanked the public for their patience, stressing that the improvements are part of its commitment to maintaining high standards of service, safety and environmental responsibility.
Full details of the airport’s development programme, including the drainage project, can be found at airport.im.