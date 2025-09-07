There’s a four-hour yellow weather warning in place today (Sunday) for coastal overtopping.
This will mainly affect northern to central parts of Douglas promenade, Castletown and Laxey promenades and to a lesser extent Ramsey promenade.
The warning runs from 10am to 2pm, with high tide just after midday.
A spokesperson from the Ronaldsway Met Office said: ‘Strong south-easterly winds on Sunday accompanied by large high tides will bring a risk of minor coastal overtopping around the time of high tide on Sunday (~12:04pm BST).
‘In the hours surrounding this high tide, water and slight debris is expected along exposed coasts.
‘This will mainly affect northern to central parts of Douglas promenade, Castletown and Laxey promenades and to a lesser extent Ramsey promenade.
‘The subsequent two tides for Monday are also currently under review for warning, however at this stage there is a degree of uncertainty with wind strengths due to the uncertain track of the low.’