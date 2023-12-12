A motorist who was involved in a head-on collision has been fined £650 for careless driving.
Andrew Otten also had his licence endorsed with six penalty points after pleading guilty to the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that 48-year-old chef Otten was driving a Citroen C4 Picasso on Main Road in Baldrine, on June 15, early in the morning.
A witness said that he was heading towards Douglas when Otten tried to overtake him near the post office.
Another driver, who was coming in the opposite direction, said that she suddenly encountered the Citroen coming towards her car, so she performed an emergency stop, but the two vehicles collided.
After the crash, Otten said that his brakes had failed.
No lasting injuries were caused, but the woman experienced back pain and Otten said he broke his right hand.
The oncoming vehicle was a total loss, with the damage valued at £28,215, but this was dealt with by insurers.
The court heard that the defendant, who lives at Esplanade Lane in Douglas, has no previous convictions, but had two points on his licence from a fixed penalty notice for speeding.
Defence advocate David Clegg handed in letters of reference for his client.
Mr Clegg said that the facts were accepted and asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea.
The advocate said: ‘Mr Otten says he found himself approaching the rear of the vehicle in front at speed, and realised he was going to cause a collision.
‘He tried to undertake an evasive manoeuvre to avoid collision but that resulted in a collision with the other vehicle.
‘He raised the possibility of mechanical defect at the scene, but does not pursue that.
‘I would submit this will be his first and last appearance before a court.’
Mr Clegg went on to say that Otten had changed his driving as a result of the incident as it had shaken him up.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said: ‘There was a head-on collision which could have been much, much worse had it not been for the other driver performing an emergency stop.
‘It’s clear this incident happened because you were travelling too fast and you have points for speeding.
‘Slow down.’
Otten was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £50 per month.