The venue has shut its doors for good after operating for two years except for one last opening on Christmas Day.
The news comes after thee owners had announced they have taken over the Tea Junction in Douglas and cannot operate both.
Last month the decision was made to reduce the opening hours at The Boathouse in light of the commitments to running the Tea Junction.
The owners said: ‘Just over two years since we opened and unfortunately I am not writing a post to celebrate!
‘As many of you already know, the decision has been made to permanently close The Boathouse effective immediately.
‘It’s been a pleasure to serve all our amazing customers over the last two years and to have worked alongside some fantastic and hardworking staff members.
‘It’s not all bad news though! We will have one last service on Christmas Day before we pack up for good.
‘The restaurant will shortly be going up for sale as we hope to keep this beautiful seaside restaurant in place. If you have any interest in this location please do get in touch!’