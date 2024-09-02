A popular city centre café is set to continue after the current owners revealed a new team will take over.
Customers of the Tea Junction in Castle Street expressed shock and sadness when the owners announced in April they were closing for good.
In a statement they said the current lease is due to expire in May 2025 and that it will be ‘bittersweet to say goodbye’.
The Tea Junction cited a number of reasons for deciding to call time such as ‘rising wage costs, coupled with a turbulent inflationary world’ which had resulted in falling revenue for the business.
That call has now been answered by the owners of The Boathouse in Port St Mary who will take over next month.
Posting on Facebook this weekend, the owners of the Tea Junction said: ‘After more than nine wonderful years of serving our amazing community, we are thrilled to announce that we have sold The Tea Junction to Haydn and his fantastic team from The Boathouse in Port St Mary, who will be taking over the reins on October 1, 2024.
‘It's been an incredible journey, filled with countless memories with all of you. We are confident that The Tea Junction will continue to thrive and serve as a much loved gathering place under Haydn's leadership.’
The owners also told customers there will not be any dramatic changes and that they can expect a similar experience.
The posy continued: ‘Haydn plans to keep the concept and branding of The Tea Junction, so it will remain the same cozy cafe you've come to love. However, get ready for a fresh newly updated menu!
‘All our specialty teas, homemade cakes and our popular afternoon tea offering will still be available, ensuring that your favourite treats are here to stay.
‘Thank you all for your unwavering support over the years. We are confident that The Tea Junction will continue to thrive and flourish under Haydn's leadership.’
When the owners announced they were closing, customers flooded social media to express their sadness in the news.
One fan said: ‘Thank you for a wonderful two years. It’ll be very sorely missed. My favourite place on the Isle of Man.’
One regular customer added: ‘So sad to hear this. ‘I loved The Tea Junction from the start, your ability for making a simple cup of tea feel special in elegant surroundings was why I kept returning. No more tea stops for me in town then’.
The new owners will hope the regular customers will keep coming once they take over next month.