The Pahar Trust Nepal is hosting a celebration evening to mark its over 30-year presence in the Isle of Man.
The Trust is a small charity that was formed in 1993 by two friends - Tom Langridge and Chandra Bahadur Gurung.
Its mission is to improve education and health facilities in rural Nepal by building safe, earthquake-resilient schools.
Held at King William’s College on Saturday, September 28, the celebration will pay homage to those who have contributed to the charity’s work.
This includes Hari Budha Magar MBE, who in May 2023 reached the summit of Mount Everest, becoming the first double above-the-knee amputee to do so.
A spokesperson from the Pahar Trust said: ‘This event, which will also be attended by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, is an opportunity to hear Hari’s story for the first time in person on the Isle of Man.’
Tickets are £49, and are available to purchase by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk.