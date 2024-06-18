Charity fundraisers used pedal power to raise funds for the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group on Saturday.
The popular women-only ‘Paint The Plantation Pink’ bike ride was held on tracks at Archallagan Plantation.
The challenge was to complete as many laps of a marked course as possible within four hours, and of course to wear pink which is the colour of breast cancer awareness.
Later in the day there was a ‘One For The Boys’ men’s race for friends, family or supporters to take part in.
The weekend’s event was sponsored by Zurich on the Isle of Man, and all funds raised will be matched by the Z Zurich Foundation which is a charitable foundation established by members of the Zurich Insurance Group and the main vehicle by which the Group delivers on its global community investment strategy.
One of the event organisers is Serena Wood, who in addition to being a Manx Breast Cancer Support Group committee member is also Zurich on the Isle of Man’s community champion.
She said: ‘As always it was a really fun and friendly afternoon with everyone encouraging one another.
‘We must say a big thank you to everyone who supported the event, whether they helped with organising, took part, or came along to cheer their friends or relatives.’
At the time of writing the event had raised £4,534 (that’s the total following match-funding from the Z Zurich Foundation) – but more may come in from cyclists who collected sponsorship.
The Paint The Plantation Pink event was founded by Serena and her sister Melanie Dowling and they still organise it.
Julie Stokes, chair of the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, said the charity was delighted that it had been chosen as the beneficiary of this year’s event, and thanked Zurich for its support and generous sponsorship.