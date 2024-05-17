Entries are now open for a popular charity bike ride for women that will raise funds for the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group charity.
The ‘Paint The Plantation Pink’ mountain bike event is a women-only social bike ride at Archallagan Plantation on Saturday, June 15, where entrants mist wear something pink.
The challenge is to complete as many laps of a marked course as you like between 10am and 2pm.
The event is sponsored by Zurich and all funds raised will be matched by the Z Zurich Foundation which is a charitable foundation established by the insurance group.
One of the event organisers and founders is Serena Wood, who in addition to being a Manx Breast Cancer Support Group committee member, is also Zurich on the Isle of Man’s community champion.
She said: ‘The Paint The Plantation Pink ride has grown in popularity since the first event back in 2015.
‘Over the years we have used a few different locations and raised funds for several different charities.
‘This year all the funds will go to the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group which does amazing work to enhance the treatment of breast cancer.
‘We’re also returning to Archallagan this time because it’s such a beautiful and easy place to ride your bike.
‘As always, the event is not a race. The emphasis is on a fun, social ride that suits all abilities – so it’s a relaxed ride where everyone can cycle at any pace and for any distance.
‘Raising funds for the charity is of course the main aim. But it’s also a really friendly event where everyone encourages and supports one another – and that spirit of care, friendship and camaraderie has obvious parallels with the support provided by the charity for cancer patients and cancer survivors.’
While the main event is for women only, there is a ‘One For The Boys’ men’s race later in the afternoon for friends, family or supporters to take part in.
Julie Stokes, chair of the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, said: ‘The group are really pleased to have been chosen by organisers Serena and her sister Melanie to benefit from this fantastic event. We would also like to thank Zurich for its support and generous sponsorship.’
In addition to her work with this event, over the years Serena has raised thousands of pounds for women’s cancer charities here in the Island via other charitable activities.
In 2018 she won the Z Zurich Foundation community champion award for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
The prize was a $60,000 donation (converted into £ Sterling) to give to the charities of her choice. Manx Breast Cancer Support Group received $30,000, while Alzheimer’s Society Isle of Man and Bridge The Gap were each given $15,000.
Registration for the event costs £40 and can be done online at https://zurichfoundation.benevity.org/community/fundraiser/5506