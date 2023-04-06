Ivan Muzik, aged 53, and Joanne Marie Collister, aged 49, have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Muzik has entered a ‘no plea’ response to a joint charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, while Ms Callister has pleaded not guilty to the same allegation.
They will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Sara-Jayne Dodge, representing Mr Muzik, said that her client would likely be entering a guilty plea with a basis of plea.
Bail was granted for both parties in the sum of £500, with conditions that they live at their home address at Marathon Drive in Douglas, and not to leave the island without court consent.