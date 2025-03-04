It comes around like Christmas - an annual event eagerly anticipated by many.
Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day, is a nationally recognised occasion.
Traditionally marking the start of Lent for Christians, it has been celebrated for centuries as a time to prepare for the fasting ahead.
For most, however, it's simply the perfect excuse to eat pancakes, multiple times in one day, with an array of indulgent toppings.
I take this holiday very seriously. So, when I heard that Gourmet Shakes Lounge was offering bottomless pancakes for just £5, I knew I had to be there.
The concept of ‘bottomless’ usually applies to brunches, where you pay a set price for unlimited food or drink in one sitting.
I'd only ever experienced it in the form of free-flowing prosecco - so the idea of consuming as many pancakes as possible in a single go was a whole new challenge.
At least this time, I’d be leaving with a full stomach rather than a looming hangover.
The offer kicked off at 3:30pm, and I arrived promptly armed with a fiver in my pocket and an empty stomach.
The place was already buzzing, with most tables taken and some eager pancake lovers resorting to standing as they tucked in.
Joining the queue, I took in the vast selection of toppings.
There were giant canisters of whipped cream, a rainbow of sauces, and - impressively- two types of lemon (Sicilian and regular).
The options were endless: raspberry meringue, marshmallows, chocolate stars, crushed Oreo, sprinkles, and more.
I managed to grab a seat near the door, kindly offered by two fellow pancake enthusiasts.
Determined to make the most of the experience, I piled my first pancake high with whipped cream, chocolate stars, and a generous drizzle of chocolate sauce.
It didn’t stand a chance - I polished it off in record time, leaving my plate spotless.
As I queued for round two, I took the opportunity to inspect my fellow diners' creations.
Some had truly mastered the art of excess, stacking their pancakes with marshmallows, whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate stars, and tiny sugar pearls.
I admired their ambition but feared the inevitable sugar rush.
Of course, there were also the purists, opting for the timeless combination of lemon and sugar - a simple yet unbeatable classic.
For my second helping, I played it safe, sticking with my chocolate obsession.
More whipped cream, more chocolate sauce - this time with crispy rolled wafers and crushed Oreo for good measure. It was as indulgent as it sounds.
By 4pm, I was stuffed, and the shop was still heaving with customers.
It’s estimated that around 117 million pancakes are eaten in the UK on pancake day.
While I’d imagine the Isle of Man doesn’t come close to this figure, this event probably helped bump our figures up a bit.
If I were to go again, I think I'd opt for the classic lemon and sugar next time - just to mix it up.
Was it worth £5? Absolutely.