A Douglas couple have donated a specialist ‘cold cot’ to the Jane Crookall Maternity Unit at Noble’s Hospital in memory of their baby daughter.
Hannah Spearing and Matt Knight made the donation through the charity Abigail’s Footsteps following the loss of their daughter Myla Joan, who was born sleeping on April 1.
A cold cot is a cooling device that allows bereaved parents extra time with their baby, helping them to say goodbye in a private and supported environment.
Dianne Rubery, bereavement lead at the unit, said staff were honoured to receive the cot, which will support families in the Forget Me Not Suite.
She thanked Hannah, Matt and Abigail’s Footsteps for their generosity and compassion.