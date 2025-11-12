Called Willow & Waves Playgroup, the facility would be based in the Guild Room Peel Methodist Hall in Atholl Street.
A planning application for additional use has been submitted to planners and the facility would provide a breakfast club between 8am-8.40am and a playgroup from 9am until 4pm from Monday to Friday during term time only.
The operating statement, applicant said the venture will be located in ‘a community-focused setting’ with ‘helping families in Peel at the heart of what we do.’
The applicant says there will be a maximum of 16 children at any one time which is the legal maximum for the size of the room and no alterations to the building are required.
The applicant says: ‘We have 28 children already on our waiting list, many wanting to start immediately as childcare spaces are unavailable elsewhere in Peel.
‘Both existing nurseries in Peel currently have waiting lists. One of these nurseries can only accommodate 16 children per day.
‘Peel continues to grow, with 92 additional houses being built near Peel Golf Course, creating further demand for childcare so parents can continue working.
‘Our combined seven years’ experience at Peel Playgroup gives us direct knowledge of the demand for spaces.’
The applicant has carried out questionnaires which showed a particularly high demand for a breakfast club.
Drop-off times will be staggered, the applicant says, to reduce the chances of traffic congestion at the busiest times. The operating statement also says other clubs are held at the church with no issues around traffic congestion.
A Willow and Waves Playgroup Facebook page has already been set up which has 270 followers.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.