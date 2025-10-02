Braddan Parish Commissioners have confirmed that their board meetings will now be held monthly rather than fortnightly.
At the latest meeting on September 25, members resolved to make the change with immediate effect, while retaining the current daytime slot and 2pm start time.
The decision is aimed at giving officers more time to prepare detailed reports on key issues and ensuring that administrative resources are used more efficiently.
The Board also confirmed that extraordinary meetings may still be called if urgent matters arise or if discussions with external bodies are required.
The next scheduled meeting of Braddan Parish Commissioners will take place on Thursday, 23 October, at 2pm.