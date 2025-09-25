Charity Heavenly Footprints is partnering with the Roundhouse once again to organise the Angel Starlight Walk next month.
The walk, which is part of Baby and Child Loss Awareness Week, is a heartfelt event designed to unite the community and honour families affected by child loss.
Manager of the Braddan community facility Cassi McAllister said: ‘We support all causes, and the commissioners are on board too.’
The walk will take place in the Roundhouse grounds on Friday, October 10 at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink and blue in tribute to angel babies and bring along glow sticks, lanterns, or fairy lights to light the way.
Organiser Laurie Ann Shipsides shared on Facebook: ‘Together, we will walk in love, remembrance, and community support. All are welcome.’