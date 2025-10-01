Island artist Chrissie Moss is set to unveil her latest collection in Ballasalla at the start of November.
‘The Coastal Palette’ will be shown at Ballasalla Village Hall from November 7 to 9, and is a culmination of two years of work inspired by her deep admiration for the Isle of Man's unique landscapes and ecosystems.
Originally trained as a technical illustrator in 1978, Moss brings decades of experience to her art, working across mediums including pencil, ink, gouache, and acrylics.
Her pieces have been published, commissioned, and displayed internationally, with one of her career highlights being a display at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show.
Since relocating to the Isle of Man in 2016 to be closer to her family and the sea, Moss has drawn continued inspiration from the island’s natural beauty and powerful coastal elements.
According to the artist, her new collection captures the rugged charm and sense of freedom the Isle of Man evokes.
Talking about the collection, Moss said: ‘This latest collection of work is the result of the past two years - love and admiration for the diverse ecosystems, beauty and uniqueness of this enchanting island. It’s impressive.
‘The landscapes will make you look closer, the sky will make you dream and together they will invoke a sense a freedom and a desire to be near the sea.’
Moss credits her artistic path to the influence of her father, also an artist, who supported her creative development from a young age.
Her life in the island - surrounded by family, including two daughters, two grandsons, and her cat Jack - also continues to shape her work.
The Coastal Palette will be open to the public for three days, and admission is free.