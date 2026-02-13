The long-serving Captain of the Parish of Arbory has stepped down after nearly 30 years in the role.
Raymond Gawne, regarded as a well-known figure in the parish, has had his resignation accepted this week by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor.
Mr Gawne was appointed Captain of the Parish in 1998, having lived and worked in Arbory for almost all his life.
He served as an Arbory Commissioner for 20 years and was a founding member and long-serving chairman of the Southern Swimming Pool.
For 60 years he has been a member of the Laa Columb Killey committee and has marshalled at Ballabeg Corner for the Southern 100 for a similar period.
In addition, Mr Gawne was the Island’s champion ploughman for many years and more recently has played billiards for the southern team against Cronk y Voddee and Regaby.
A lifelong farmer, he played an active role in organising and running the Southern District Agricultural Show, where he and his family regularly showed sheep and cattle.
Commissioners’ chair Kirrie Jenkins said: ‘Mr Gawne has embodied the very best of parish life - quiet dedication, integrity and a deep-rooted love for Arbory. On behalf of the Commissioners and the wider parish I extend our sincere thanks for his steadfast leadership and the example he has set for future generations.’
Long-standing Arbory Commissioner Murray Cringle paid tribute to his friend, saying: ‘It has been an honour to know Raymond as our Captain of the Parish of Arbory, who has quietly and efficiently carried out his duties for the people of the parish and this Island in an admirable manner. He has set a very high bar for our next Captain to follow.’