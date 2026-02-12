A date has been set for the retrial of three men accused of raping a young woman at a property in Douglas.
All three men, who cannot be named under anonymity laws introduced by the Isle of Man Government in 2023, successfully appealed their convictions in the summer of 2025. An Appeal Judge ordered that the case be heard again.
At the appeal hearing last year, prosecutor Roger Kane conceded the arguments put forward by the defendants’ advocates. Those arguments were not detailed in court during the hearing. The Judges of Appeal upheld the submissions and quashed the convictions.
The three men had originally been sentenced to a combined total of nearly 50 years in custody after being found guilty by a jury following a 10-day trial in 2023.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place in the early hours of June 25, 2022, at a flat in the Douglas area.
During the original trial, two of the men accepted that they had sex with the complainant but maintained it was consensual. The third man denied having sexual intercourse with her.
All three were handed lengthy prison sentences, which have since been quashed following the successful appeal.
The retrial has been listed to begin on July 27 this year. A pre-trial review is scheduled for July 13, with a further hearing due to take place beforehand on April 29.
One of the three men has already been granted bail. The other two remain in custody.
However, advocates for the two men who are currently remanded have indicated they intend to apply for bail ahead of the retrial. One advocate has submitted what was described in court as a change of circumstance bail application.
The case will return to court later this year for the scheduled hearings.